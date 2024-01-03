Florida Supreme Court to hear abortion amendment case next month

Protesters and activists convene in April at the Florida State Capitol where Florida state senators voted to pass a proposed 6-week abortion ban. Photo: The Washington Post via Getty Images

Republican Attorney General Ashley Moody and advocates behind a proposed ballot initiative to keep abortion legal will argue before the state Supreme Court next month. Driving the news: Oral arguments in the case were set for Feb. 7, the court announced Wednesday.

Why it matters: How the conservative slate of justices rule in the case will determine whether Florida voters will have a shot at enshrining the right to abortion in the state constitution during the November election.

Catch up fast: The abortion rights coalition Floridians Protecting Freedom launched the amendment campaign in May and hit the signature threshold to trigger a Supreme Court review in September.

Then, in November, Moody filed a legal brief asking the high court to kill the amendment, arguing that its use of the term "viability" is an attempt to "hoodwink" voters.

Meanwhile, the court has yet to rule on the legality of Florida's 15-week abortion ban, which is in effect statewide as the case plays out in court. Oral arguments in that case happened in September.