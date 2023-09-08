Florida Supreme Court hears arguments in major abortion case

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

An abortion rights activist holds a sign at a protest on July 13, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Photo: John Parra/Getty Images for MoveOn

Florida's Supreme Court on Friday heard arguments in a case on the constitutionality of a law limiting abortion access in the state.

Driving the news: The case was brought on by abortion providers who filed a lawsuit seeking to void a 15-week abortion ban in Florida.

The justices declined to immediately block the bill while the lawsuit proceeds, leaving the ban in place for now.

Context: A person's ability to get an abortion in Florida is protected by a state Supreme Court precedent that found that a person's right to privacy allows them to get an abortion, per the Center for Reproductive Rights.

In states where abortion rights are protected under court precedent and where there is an anti-abortion majority of lawmakers and politicians, lawsuits could be brought to challenge these decisions.

The big picture: Unless the court blocks the 15-week ban, a separate six-week abortion ban signed into law by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in April will go into effect 30 days after the court issues its decision.

The six-week ban is one of the nation's strictest bans on abortions and would limit access before most women know they are pregnant.

Of note: Florida's law does not include exceptions for rape or incest and only allows abortions past 15 weeks in cases of a medical emergency or if there's a "fatal fetal abnormality."

Abortions must also be reported to the state, along with information on why the procedure was provided.

Catch up quick: There have been several lower court rulings on the 15-week ban in Florida.

Prior to the 15-week ban taking effect, abortion in Florida was legal up until the 24th week of pregnancy.

Where it stands: The court has not yet made a ruling in the case.

Meanwhile, a Florida abortion ballot initiative hit the threshold of signatures needed to trigger a state Supreme Court review of the ballot question's language, Axios' Yacob Reyes reports.

The ballot question could be one of the few avenues advocates have of restoring access to the procedure.

Go deeper: A year without Roe in Florida yields tougher restrictions