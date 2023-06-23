A year without Roe in Florida yields tougher restrictions, confusion

Abortion rights activists at a protest for abortion access last year in Fort Lauderdale. Photo: John Parra/Getty Images for MoveOn

The Supreme Court's decision nearly one year ago to overturn Roe v. Wade has led to tougher restrictions, heavy emotions, and scores of patients trying to navigate a new and confusing legal landscape in Tampa Bay and across Florida.

Why it matters: For advocates for abortion access, the year has dealt one blow after another, they say. But it’s also mobilized a wave of people wanting to help.

"I'm filled with despair and incredible hope," Stephanie Fraim, CEO of Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida, told Axios.

Catch up fast: The SCOTUS ruling returned abortion regulation to the states.

A week later, on July 1, Florida's ban on most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy went into effect.

Then, during this year's legislative session, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a six-week ban, with exceptions in cases of rape, incest and threats to the health of the mother.

Reality check: The six-week ban is on hold while a lawsuit against the 15-week ban, which is currently in effect, makes its way through the court system.

The case is before the conservative-leaning Florida Supreme Court, which has not yet scheduled oral arguments.

The other side: Opponents of abortion access have had a lot to celebrate. But the movement’s progress in Florida may be upended by an ongoing effort by abortion rights supporters to enshrine a right to abortion in the state constitution.

"Our work never stops," Florida Right to Life president Lynda Bell told Axios.

Zoom in: Reproductive health providers and abortion funds, which provide money and other assistance to women seeking abortions, have borne the brunt of the new restrictions, working directly with patients as they figure out their options.

Last summer's events brought an explosion of one-time donations to the Tampa Bay Abortion Fund, board member McKenna Kelley told Axios.

The volunteer-run group has also seen a ramp-up in need. The fund has pledged to help more than 1,400 people so far this year, which is more than they served during all of 2022.

That's included 35 to 40 people a month from outside Florida as states across the South have enacted even tougher restrictions.

Meanwhile, Planned Parenthood clinics have been grappling with another restriction that came into play last year, Fraim said.

That one requires patients to go to an extra appointment before they can get an abortion. The two appointments must be in person with a doctor and at least 24 hours apart.

Of note: Among the biggest changes that Kelley and Fraim have noticed is confusion among patients.

With ongoing lawsuits at the state and federal level and several major court decisions over the last year, a chunk of their work has become answering questions and helping patients navigate the system.

What's next: Both groups are watching for a decision in the challenge against the 15-week ban and are bolstering their out-of-state networks ahead of the possibility that tougher restrictions come into play.