The majority of Floridians become a homeowner by age 42, more than a decade older than when earlier generations achieved the milestone, according to a recent study.

Why it matters: For young people especially, homeownership is increasingly out of reach.

By the numbers: In 1980 more than half of Floridians became homeowners by age 30. In 2000, it was 34%, per a study by University of California, Berkeley.

What's happening: Median U.S. home values have nearly doubled in the last decade. Meanwhile, household incomes have only grown by roughly 17.7% during that same period.

Zoom out: Across the U.S., homebuyers are anywhere from two to 17 years older than in 1980. In Florida, they are 12 years older than in 1980.

Homeownership is most delayed in California, where the majority of people don't own a home until 49, per the study.

Iowa has the youngest buyers (29) and experienced the least change from 1980 (two years).

Alaska is the only state where homeowners are getting younger. The majority of Alaskans owned a home by 35 in 2021, compared to 36 in 2000.

The intrigue: Homeownership is still widely cited as a pillar of the American dream.

Yes, but: There's a growing share of renters who value being untethered to ownership.

