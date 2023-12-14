Share on email (opens in new window)

This weekend, check out a Filipino Christmas festival in Tampa, Ludacris at the St. Pete Pier, the Harlem Globetrotters in Lakeland and a holiday art festival on the Riverwalk in Bradenton.

🇵🇭 1. Maligayang Pasko (Merry Christmas)

Immerse yourself in Filipino culture at Pasko 2023, a Christmas celebration.

What's happening: Filipino dishes, holiday treats and gifts from local Filipino-American artists will be available to purchase.

There will be traditional musical performances and a parol-making (a traditional Christmas lantern) competition.

When: Noon–6:30pm Sunday

Simbang Gabi, a traditional novena Mass, will take place immediately after Pasko.

Where: Bayanihan Arts and Events Center in Tampa

Cost: $5; children 5 and younger are free

Listen to hip-hop star Ludacris perform on the pier 6–10pm Friday. Doors open at 5pm. Tickets are $35.

BTW: Ludacris recently released a new holiday movie available to stream on Disney+.

Enjoy a holiday performance by electric violinist LaRon Hearst 6–9pm Saturday at Sparkman Wharf in Tampa. Free.

Listen to Americana and folk music and camp out during the four-day festival now through Sunday at the Florida Sand Music Ranch in Brooksville. Weekend pass tickets start at $110.

Shop handmade artisan crafts, gifts, collectibles and more 10am–5pm Saturday and 10am-4pm Sunday at Perry Harvey Sr. Park in Tampa. Free.

There will be local food trucks and a kids zone.

Enjoy family-friendly entertainment stunts and basketball 3pm Sunday at Jenkins Arena in Lakeland. Tickets start at $32.