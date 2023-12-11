The best things Axios Tampa Bay reporters bought in 2023

Hey, isn't that the bluetooth headband from last year ? Photo: Selene San Felice/Axios

Mueller Ultratemp Bed Sheets

👋 Selene here! If you're looking for last-minute gift inspiration, I've got you covered (literally).

The problem: I tend to fall asleep with my phone, glasses, books and remotes next to me at night, like stuffed animals. And then I wake up when these items inevitably hit the ground.

Why? I have tiny bedside tables, and I'm usually too lazy to reach over and put my stuff on them before I pass out.

The answer: Pockets. There's nothing more exciting than when something has pockets. And these super soft sheets have big ones on each side.

Are they inches away from my bedside table? Yes. Am I much more motivated to put my things in them so I can gush at how cute the pockets are? Also yes.

The bottom line: Sheets don't usually seem like a thoughtful gift, but you probably know someone like me. And they will thank you.

Last year I recommended some of the best things I bought in 2022.

Fitbod subscription

👋 Kathryn here, with another gift idea brought to you by our favorite purchases this year.

Listen, as a TV enthusiast and junk food-lover, I never thought I'd be the person recommending a fitness- or health-related product, but, and it pains me to say this, exercising regularly does help me feel better.

The problem: I wanted to add strength training to my lap swimming routine, but the gym and its zillion scary weight machines intimidate me.

The solution: An exercise program that's reasonably priced, easy to use, and doesn't require weights or even leaving the house. Enter Fitbod, a personal training app.

At $79.99 for the year (about $6.67 a month), it's cheaper than a gym and offers tons of exercises tailored to whatever equipment you have or don't have. That includes body-weight workouts — no equipment required.

You pick what kind of muscle groups you want to focus on, what equipment you have access to, and how long and how often you want to work out. Fitbod takes care of the rest.

Each exercise has video tutorials and written instructions.

The results: I am not the best at keeping a routine, but Fitbod is so low-maintenance I've been able to complete two to three workouts a week.

The bottom line: Going at your own pace, in the privacy of your home, can make all the difference.

Of note: We'd suggest gifting this one to yourself, or to someone who has specifically asked for personal training or help structuring a workout routine. Whether and how to exercise is a personal choice.

