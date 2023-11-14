Nov 14, 2023 - News
Visit these Tampa Bay eateries for Black Restaurant Week
Black-owned restaurants in Tampa Bay are getting an extra spotlight now through Sunday as part of Florida Black Restaurant Week.
Why it matters: Minority-owned eateries were hit especially hard during the height of the pandemic and they weren't getting the same financial support as their white counterparts, Eater reported in 2020.
- Black Restaurant Week highlights participating restaurants to help provide marketing support that some Black-owned restaurants don't have, Axios Chicago reports.
Details: The list features restaurants around the state. Local spots are mostly in Tampa, but also in Hillsborough, Pinellas and Polk counties.
- Black Restaurant Weeks are held in other parts of the country throughout the year.
Tampa
- Jerk Hut Island Grille & Beach Club
- Main Course Restaurant & Lounge
- Sweet Mama's Ice Cream
- Kay's Kitchen
- Isaac's World Famous Burgers
- Zin's House of Flavors
- Coasis Restaurant & Bar
- Rose Bar Tampa
- M&R Cafe Southern Cuisine
- 7th+Grove
- Bradley's Family Restaurant
- TCM Cookie
- Duality Vegan Cafe LLC
- Mr. B's Southern Cuisine
- The Cookie Monster Cookies
- Steaming Pots West Africa Cuisine
Hillsborough County
- YUPPI in Palm River-Clair Mel
- Eggs Up Grill in Riverview
- Mangos Cafe & Specialty Store in Temple Terrace
Pinellas County
- Roam Steakhouse and Bar in St. Petersburg
- Copa in St. Petersburg
- Loaded in Clearwater
Polk County
- Our Noire Kitchen in Lakeland
- Wales Pointe in Lake Wales
