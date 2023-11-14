Nov 14, 2023 - News

Visit these Tampa Bay eateries for Black Restaurant Week

headshot
An illustration featuring a spoon, fork and knife laid over folded red, yellow and green cloth napkins.

Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios

Black-owned restaurants in Tampa Bay are getting an extra spotlight now through Sunday as part of Florida Black Restaurant Week.

Why it matters: Minority-owned eateries were hit especially hard during the height of the pandemic and they weren't getting the same financial support as their white counterparts, Eater reported in 2020.

  • Black Restaurant Week highlights participating restaurants to help provide marketing support that some Black-owned restaurants don't have, Axios Chicago reports.

Details: The list features restaurants around the state. Local spots are mostly in Tampa, but also in Hillsborough, Pinellas and Polk counties.

  • Black Restaurant Weeks are held in other parts of the country throughout the year.

Tampa

Hillsborough County

Pinellas County

Polk County

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Tampa Bay stories

No stories could be found

Tampa Baypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more