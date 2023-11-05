Mayor Jane Castor (directly to the right of the display) applauds the new colors and logo with Super League Tampa Bay officials at a community celebration Saturday in Ybor City. Photo: Courtesy of Tampa Bay Super League

Welcome to the roster, Tampa Bay Sun Football Club.

What's happening: Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and leaders of the region's new women's soccer team on Saturday unveiled the club's name, crest and colors at a community event in Ybor City.

Why it matters: With the branding, stadium location and coach set, the team is several big steps closer to its August 2024 inaugural season kickoff.

State of play: Super League Tampa Bay turned to the public to help name the team. Officials received more than 2,500 ideas, the club said in a news release, with nine suggesting the Tampa Bay Sun.

Then, team officials met with fans to narrow down the submissions.

What they're saying: "We listened to their stories about who we are, why we choose to call this area home, and, most importantly, why we adore this place," club President Christina Unkel said Saturday.

"We wanted to capture part of what we all love about the Tampa Bay area and find a symbol that's full of energy," she said, "with the power to connect us all together."

What's next: Recruiting players. The team plans to start announcing the roster early next year and anticipates the full team will be up and practicing by next summer.