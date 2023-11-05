Tampa Bay women's soccer team unveils name, logo, colors
Welcome to the roster, Tampa Bay Sun Football Club.
What's happening: Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and leaders of the region's new women's soccer team on Saturday unveiled the club's name, crest and colors at a community event in Ybor City.
Why it matters: With the branding, stadium location and coach set, the team is several big steps closer to its August 2024 inaugural season kickoff.
State of play: Super League Tampa Bay turned to the public to help name the team. Officials received more than 2,500 ideas, the club said in a news release, with nine suggesting the Tampa Bay Sun.
- Then, team officials met with fans to narrow down the submissions.
What they're saying: "We listened to their stories about who we are, why we choose to call this area home, and, most importantly, why we adore this place," club President Christina Unkel said Saturday.
- "We wanted to capture part of what we all love about the Tampa Bay area and find a symbol that's full of energy," she said, "with the power to connect us all together."
What's next: Recruiting players. The team plans to start announcing the roster early next year and anticipates the full team will be up and practicing by next summer.
- The team will also announce a mascot in the coming months.
