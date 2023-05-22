2 hours ago - Sports
Help brand Tampa Bay's first professional women's soccer team
You can help decide what Tampa Bay's first professional women's soccer team brand will look like.
What's happening: Community members can submit ideas for the club's name, colors, and crest through June 16.
The big picture: Once sanctioned by U.S. Soccer as a Division One league, USL Super League will rank on par with other top professional sports leagues.
- It'll also feature players who represent their countries in international competitions such as the FIFA Women's World Cup and Olympic Games, according to a news release.
Plus: The club is accepting deposits for season tickets, at $24 per ticket.
