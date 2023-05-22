2 hours ago - Sports

Help brand Tampa Bay's first professional women's soccer team

Selene San Felice
A group of women soccer players huddled.

A USL W League team huddles before a match. Photo: Courtesy of Super League Tampa Bay

You can help decide what Tampa Bay's first professional women's soccer team brand will look like.

What's happening: Community members can submit ideas for the club's name, colors, and crest through June 16.

The big picture: Once sanctioned by U.S. Soccer as a Division One league, USL Super League will rank on par with other top professional sports leagues.

  • It'll also feature players who represent their countries in international competitions such as the FIFA Women's World Cup and Olympic Games, according to a news release.

Plus: The club is accepting deposits for season tickets, at $24 per ticket.

