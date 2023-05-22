Help brand Tampa Bay's first professional women's soccer team

Share on email (opens in new window)

You can help decide what Tampa Bay's first professional women's soccer team brand will look like.

What's happening: Community members can submit ideas for the club's name, colors, and crest through June 16.

The big picture: Once sanctioned by U.S. Soccer as a Division One league, USL Super League will rank on par with other top professional sports leagues.

It'll also feature players who represent their countries in international competitions such as the FIFA Women's World Cup and Olympic Games, according to a news release.

Plus: The club is accepting deposits for season tickets, at $24 per ticket.