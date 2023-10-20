Raymond James Stadium ranks in bottom 10 of NFL stadiums for walkability

Data: Walk Score; Table: Tory Lysik and Alice Feng/Axios

Like most activities in car-reliant Tampa Bay, it's difficult to walk to Raymond James Stadium.

By the numbers: The home of the Tampa Bay Bucs — and the venue for Sunday's Bucs-Atlanta Falcons game — ranks 21st in walkability out of 30 stadiums. It scored a 35, according to data from Walk Score. This Redfin company promotes walkable neighborhoods.

Florida's two other pro football venues, Hard Rock Stadium near Miami and EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, also ranked in the bottom 10 with scores of 35 and 28, respectively.

The top spot, Lumen Field in Seattle, scored 87.

How it works: Walk Score measures hundreds of walking routes to nearby amenities and points are awarded based on the distance to amenities in each category.

It also analyzes population density and road metrics such as block length and intersection density.

A good Walk Score — any number above 69 — reflects how easy it is to walk to the location and also how easy it is to use public transportation.

What they're saying: Good walk scores can "alleviate the burden of parking during big events such as games or concerts," says Isabelle Novak, senior communications manager at Redfin.