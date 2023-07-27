Inside Tampa's multibillion-dollar mobility plan

The Wall Street Journal came to Tampa recently, and walked away with head-scratching praise for the city's walkability, tipping their hat to our downtown for being especially "welcoming to saunterers and cyclists."

Yes, but: City officials disagree. And last week, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor announced a multibillion-dollar mobility plan — Tampa MOVES — to make the city safer to drive, ride bikes and walk.

Why it matters: The ambitious plan aims to achieve milestones like zero roadway deaths, 15-minute or less commutes and half of all commuters walking, biking or taking transit by 2050.

Details: The plan highlights critical issues plaguing Tampa, from road fatalities to traffic congestion. An average of 54 people died on the city's roads, and 224 people suffered life-altering injuries in crashes, between 2018 and 2022.

Meanwhile, about 10% of major streets in Tampa "have bicycle facilities that are comfortable and suitable for all riders," according to city data.

What they're saying: "With Tampa MOVES, we will make significant progress in communities that lack comfortable and reliable ways to get around by foot and bike." Castor said in a statement.

Zoom in: City officials surveyed residents across Tampa over the last two years to hear their mobility challenges. They also held community focus group meetings and town halls to inform the plan.

Residents in New Tampa expressed interest in more sidewalks, while bicyclists in downtown Tampa were concerned about poor pavement condition in their lanes. Others wanted better transit options.

Here's a round-up of the plan's priorities:

The city plans to invest more money to maintain Tampa's transportation infrastructure.

It will also seek to expand sidewalks on high-speed streets, build more crosswalks and ADA-compliant curb ramps, and develop a bicycle network across the city.

Officials will also aim to leverage technology — including synchronized traffic signals — to manage and ultimately reduce congestion.

What's next: With an estimated $2 billion price tag, city officials hope the release of the plan will help attract the funds needed to accomplish their priorities, the Tampa Bay Times reported.