Halloween season in Tampa Bay means haunted houses and scary attractions.

Here are seven worth visiting:

🚢 1. UNDead in the Water: Explore multiple decks of a WWII cargo ship that is rumored to be occupied by a cult called The Gathering and riddled with ghosts and spirits. Tickets start at $22 and vary by day.

Where: American Victory Ship in Tampa (705 Channelside Drive behind the Florida Aquarium)

American Victory Ship in Tampa (705 Channelside Drive behind the Florida Aquarium) When: 7:30-10:30pm Thursday, Friday and Saturday in October

7:30-10:30pm Thursday, Friday and Saturday in October Scare factor: For ages 11+ due to "lighting and its scary nature," according to the website.

😱 2. Wykoff's Haunted House: Get scared at Fearville's haunted house attraction. There are two discounted nights for $27: Oct. 12 and 31. Tickets include access to the farm, animal exhibits, a haunted hayride and a new haunted hillbilly trail. Tickets are $35.

Where: Fearville at DK Farms and Gardens in Largo

Fearville at DK Farms and Gardens in Largo When: 7:30pm Oct. 12, 13, 14, 20, 21, 27, 28, 31

7:30pm Oct. 12, 13, 14, 20, 21, 27, 28, 31 Scare factor: For ages 14+ and "designed for a mature audience," according to the website.

🔪 3. Fright Night: Experience Raprager Family Farms afterhours for a dark and scary night experience with a haunted barn and haunted hayrides. Tickets are $16.95 online and $19.50 at the gate.

Where: Raprager Family Farms in Odessa

Raprager Family Farms in Odessa When: After 6pm Friday and Saturdays in October

After 6pm Friday and Saturdays in October Scare factor: Adult supervision recommended for evening activities.

💉 4. Scream-A-Geddon: There are six different attractions at this horror park. New this year is Breach, a human testing lab-themed haunted house with the option of having an interactive experience. Tickets vary by day starting at $30.95.

Where: Dade City

Dade City When: Open every night now to Nov. 4. View full schedule.

Open every night now to Nov. 4. View full schedule. Scare factor: Most attractions are for ages 18+. Participants could be grabbed and taken from their group.

👻 5. Sir Henry's Haunted Trail: There are four attractions this year at Sir Henry's: Three haunted trails and one new haunted hayride. Tickets start at $27. A percentage of the admissions benefits Folds of Honor.

Where: Sir Henry's Haunted Trail in Plant City

Sir Henry's Haunted Trail in Plant City When: 7:30-11pm Oct. 6 to Nov. 4

7:30-11pm Oct. 6 to Nov. 4 Scare factor: For ages 12+. Strobe lights will be used.

👹 6. Field of Screams: Experience a haunted journey through a swampy trail at Beyond the Bayou. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 day-of.

Where: Pinellas Pioneer Settlement at Boyd Hill Nature Preserve

Pinellas Pioneer Settlement at Boyd Hill Nature Preserve When: 7 pm until midnight, Oct. 27, 28, 29, 31

7 pm until midnight, Oct. 27, 28, 29, 31 Scare factor: "Not suitable for young children; adult supervision is advised," according to the website.

🏚️ 7. House of Gilgamesh: Scream your way through a haunted house and maze. This year's theme is Museum of Shadows. Free entry, but cash donations and nonperishable food items are accepted.

Where: 17846 Dansville Drive, Spring Hill

17846 Dansville Drive, Spring Hill When: 7-11pm Oct. 27 and 28

7-11pm Oct. 27 and 28 Scare factor: Young children usually "end up crying."

1 last thing: While it's not in Tampa Bay, Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort is packed with haunted houses. Here's what to know about its 2023 attractions.