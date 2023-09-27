Dozens of Florida ethics cases await Ron DeSantis' signature

Forty-two ethics orders recommending penalties against Florida officials are awaiting Gov. Ron DeSantis' signature, according to a recent report from the Florida Ethics Commission.

Why it matters: The state's ethics board doesn't have the power to impose its recommended penalties, and fines against officials who violated Florida law cannot be collected until DeSantis signs off.

DeSantis hasn't signed one since January 2021.

Zoom in: Six of the pending orders are associated with the Tampa Bay area, carrying fines of over $25,000. Those charged include a retired Hillsborough tax collector and a Manatee County real-estate developer, among others.

One high-profile case involves Vanessa Baugh, a former Manatee County commissioner, who drew national scrutiny for organizing a "VIP" COVID vaccination site at a time of high demand.

Another involved former Temple Terrace mayor Mel Jurado, who had exaggerated her educational credentials, touting a Ph.D. she obtained from a degree mill.

What they're saying: The backlog signals that Florida isn't serious about enforcing ethics laws, Ben Wilcox, research director at watchdog group Integrity Florida, told the Orlando Sentinel.

"It is a bad message to public officials out there that they can maybe get away with violations of Florida's ethics laws," he added.

The big picture: DeSantis is pitching himself as a "law and order" presidential candidate — an image he's tried to reinforce with highly publicized removals of two state attorneys, whom he blasted for "dereliction of duty."

Aubrey Jewett, a University of Central Florida political science professor and longtime Florida politics observer, told Axios that the backlog "undercuts his argument that he's tough on crime."

"It opens the governor up to charges of being hypocritical, considering he hasn't finalized one ethics complaint in two years, including several where the people admit wrongdoing."

The other side: Jeremy Redfern, the governor's spokesman, did not respond to Axios' request for comment. We found no record of DeSantis addressing the ethics backlog in his public remarks.