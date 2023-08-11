Gov. Ron DeSantis changes tactic to remove Central Florida prosecutor

Monique Worrell speaks with members of the media at the State Attorney's Office this week in Orlando. Photo: Rich Pope/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images.

Gov. Ron DeSantis removed Monique Worrell, the top prosecutor in Central Florida, from her elected office almost exactly a year after he ousted then-Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren.

Yes, but: DeSantis chose a different tactic for Worrell's removal — emphasizing policy choices instead of far-right cultural issues, like abortion or gender-affirming care.

Why it matters: The shift could be a tactic to make Worrell's removal seem less punitive and avoid the first amendment argument DeSantis faced with Warren's.

Zoom in: The governor bashed Worrell for policies that, he said, allowed "violent offenders, drug traffickers, serious juvenile offenders and pedophiles to evade incarceration when otherwise warranted under Florida law."

She signed the same pledge not to criminalize "transgender people and gender-affirming healthcare," that was highlighted in the executive order to remove Warren. But DeSantis' latest order doesn't reference it.

The intrigue: The removals have obvious similarities and political undertones. Both prosecutors are Democrats and DeSantis tapped conservative judges to be their successors.

Between the lines: DeSantis' order to remove Warren led a federal judge to opine the governor had punished him for his political leanings and that doing so violated Warren's free speech rights.

Aubrey Jewett, a University of Central Florida political science professor and longtime Florida politics observer, said DeSantis likely tried to make a "stronger legal case against" Worrell and provide more empirical data.

There's also a case to be made about the court of public opinion, Jewett told Axios. Republican voters have said in polls that crime is more important than "woke" issues.

The other side: DeSantis' office did not answer specific questions about the omission of the pledge. Instead, press secretary Jeremy Redfern pointed Axios to criminal case summaries to support Worrell's removal.