How working from home has impacted Tampa Bay

A good chunk of Tampa Bay is working from home, and that could change the way our area looks.

Why it matters: Workers in America's biggest, most competitive cities aren't giving up the flexibility and savings — in both time and gas money — of working from home, Axios' Sam Baker and Simran Parwani report.

"Work is no longer a place," Tampa commercial real estate advisor Chelsea Drinkard told Axios. "Work is now a verb."

Zoom in: More than 21% of Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metro area employees were working from home as of 2022, per new census figures released last week.

The big picture: Overall, 15% of the U.S. worked from home last year — but the numbers are much higher on both the East and West coasts, and in other large metro areas.

Data: Census Bureau; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios

How it happened: Working from home untethered people from areas they didn't like. And many of those workers flocked to Florida and Tampa Bay.

Before the pandemic, urban centers like Tampa and St. Petersburg were already converting from business sectors to entertainment districts with a bigger emphasis on arts and sports venues, shopping, and living.

Our region's lack of public transportation also plays a large part in the work-from-home trend, says Tampa Bay Chamber president and CEO Bob Rohrlack. "People just aren't willing to sit in traffic," he told Axios.

Yes, but: Office space is still seen as vital for many companies, Drinkard told Axios.

Young workers who graduated college and started their first jobs during the pandemic lack vital professional development skills, she said, and they're seeking real-life mentorship.

"They don't know how to have a conversation in person or shake someone's hand," Drinkard said. "Zoom doesn't directly replace popping your head in to ask your supervisor a question, grabbing lunch together, walking in and saying hi to people."

The intrigue: Office spaces are also being reimagined to focus more on meetings and creative collaborations.

As employees split time between in-person and online work, the offices they return to will get leaner, Drinkard said. "Hot desks" akin to shared tables in coffee shops are now replacing individual cubicles.

Some offices are also adding restaurants and cafes to mimic the more fun work-from-home environments.

What we're watching: Drinkard estimates that more offices will transform in the next five years, once large subleases are absorbed back to landlords who will reconfigure them to meet new trends.