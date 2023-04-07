Tampa Bay counties drive Florida population growth

Data: U.S. Census; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Tampa Bay is fueling a booming population as more people move to Florida and the Sunbelt.

Driving the news: Florida had three of the top 10 largest growing counties in 2022, according to U.S. Census Bureau data released last week.

Polk, Lee and Hillsborough counties collectively added nearly 92,850 residents between July 1, 2021, and July 1, 2022.

In terms of population change, surrounding Tampa Bay counties, like Sumter, had higher percentage increases than Hillsborough and Pinellas.

Why it matters: America's shift in money, people and power to the Sun Belt — propelled by COVID — is continuing even as the pandemic eases, Axios' Mike Allen reports.

Zoom out: The Sunshine State had the third highest population growth among U.S. states between 2020-2022, growing by 3%.

Florida was named America's fastest-growing state by the Census Bureau last year.

Context: Florida's population has been on the rise since 1946, according to census data.

In fact, the Census Bureau said improvements in air conditioning technology might have supported a boom in the Sunshine State's numbers, which saw a 6.1% increase on average throughout the 1950s.

Florida's population increased above average during that decade, too, according to the Census Bureau. And, in the 1960s, Florida's population grew at about double the national average.

The bottom line: It looks like Florida and Tampa Bay are only going to keep growing.