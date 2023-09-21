Share on email (opens in new window)

This weekend in Tampa Bay, check out the Fall Family Fest in Tampa, Dogtoberfest in St. Pete, the Sarasota Opera Food & Wine Festival and more.

You can celebrate the start of fall and help local families in need this weekend.

What's happening: Shop local businesses and enjoy free giveaways, live entertainment and food vendors at the Fall Family Fest 2023 on the first day of fall.

This year's location offers an on-site dog park.

Why it matters: This community event benefits Camelot Community Care, a local nonprofit that helps families and children experiencing abuse, neglect, behavioral health and substance abuse issues.

When: 11am–3pm Saturday

Where: Water Works Park Tampa

Cost: Free. Reserve a spot to enter the prize giveaways.

Sample cuisines from over 100 food vendors representing multiple ethnic groups while enjoying cultural performances, dance and live entertainment. This event takes place 10am–8pm Saturday at Perry Harvey Sr. Park in Tampa. General admission tickets for adults are $25.

Dress your doggie in lederhosen and enjoy a day of beers from BarrierHaus and food from the Go Stuff Urself food truck 2–5pm Saturday at Dog Bar in St. Pete. Free for Dog Bar members, $7 per dog for non-members.

All dogs must be registered to attend by showing proof of vaccines.

🍺 4. More Oktoberfest events

Celebrate Oktoberfest on Friday at Origin Craft Beer + Pizza Cafe in Bradenton and on Saturday at McCall Park in downtown Plant City.

Enjoy food and wine from local vendors while listening to performances from the Sarasota Youth Opera 1pm Saturday at the Sarasota Opera House. Tickets at the door are $85. Purchase a ticket here for $75.

Opera performances are at 2pm and 3pm. Raffle drawings and food and wine tastings will end at 4pm.

Shop over 80 vendors and try food from across central Florida noon–6pm Sunday at Swan Brewing in Lakeland. Vendors include Boards for Bros, Gluehead, Vamps Emporium and more. Free.

Skaters and pets welcome.

Raprager Family Farms in Odessa opens for fall on Friday with pumpkin patches, haunted houses, hayrides, food, petting zoos and more.

$16.95 per person online; $19.50 per person if you purchase at the gate.

Enjoy a two-day waterfront craft festival in Tarpon Springs featuring local Greek restaurants, over 100 fine art vendors, sea sponges from Tarpon Springs and more. Free.

10am–7pm Saturday and 10am–5pm Sunday.

