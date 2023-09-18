1 hour ago - News

Florida's post-Roe v. Wade abortion uptick

Selene San Felice
Data: Guttmacher Institute; Note: 2020 value is 50% of the abortion caseload for each state in that year; Map: Axios Visuals

States near those that banned abortion after Roe v. Wade was overturned saw sharp increases in the number of procedures performed, likely due to an influx of out-of-state patients, according to a new analysis from the Guttmacher Institute.

Why it matters: Patients are proving highly motivated to travel to get the care they need, according to Guttmacher, a research organization that supports abortion rights. But for some, that involves overcoming logistical and financial challenges.

Zoom in: Florida has long been a refuge for people living in southern states with abortion bans. The state saw a 13% increase in the procedure over the last three years, based on a comparison of 2020 and 2023 data for the first six months of each year.

Yes, but: As Florida's abortion bans go back and forth in court, patients are confused about how to navigate the system.

Reality check: Florida's six-week ban is on hold while a lawsuit against the 15-week ban, which is currently in effect, makes its way through the court system.

  • The case is before the conservative-leaning state supreme court, which has not yet scheduled oral arguments.

The latest: Floridians Protecting Freedom, a coalition aiming to put abortion access on next year's ballot, reached the signature threshold needed to trigger a supreme court review of the ballot question's language.

  • The group needs more than 800,000 signatures by February to get it in front of voters in 2024.
