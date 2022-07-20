Georgia's six-week abortion ban likely to take effect this summer

A federal appeals court on Wednesday lifted an injunction on the state's 2019 anti-abortion law, which bans most abortions after about six weeks. The law is likely to take effect later this summer.

Driving the news: "We vacate the injunction, reverse the judgment in favor of the abortionists, and remand with instructions to enter judgment in favor of the state officials," the court said Wednesday.

The court cited the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in its ruling, saying that "the Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision."

Yes, but: Georgia’s 20-week abortion law currently remains in effect. After Wednesday's appeals court decision, plaintiffs have several weeks to petition for a full re-hearing by the appeals court, or to take the case to the Supreme Court.

The court's official mandate is typically issued about a month after an appellate court’s decision, per the ACLU.

State of play: HB 481, the 2019 law, bans abortions once cardiac activity has been detected in an embryo — generally at about six weeks, which is before many people know that they are pregnant.

The bill contains exceptions if a doctor deems a pregnancy “medically futile” and for victims of rape and incest after they’ve filed police reports and only for fetuses younger than 20 weeks old.

The law, which does not criminalize miscarriages, exempts ​​​​“the naturally occurring death of an unborn child, including a miscarriage or stillbirth” and the removal of an ectopic pregnancy from the definition of “abortion.”

Of note: The court also rejected the plaintiffs attempts to target the "personhood" provision of the law, which defines an embryo as a "natural person." An Arizona judge recently enjoined a similar law there as "unconstitutionally vague."

What they're saying: Don Samuel, an Atlanta attorney who has defended the right to an abortion in Georgia courts, said the ruling is "not surprising."

But, he said there are still several open questions in Georgia, including how voters will react.

He's also watching whether the legislature will go for a total abortion ban and whether there will be criminal exposure to women in grayer areas of the law like a morning after pill, IVF implications and traveling across state lines for an abortion.

"It's not like: 'It's all over, it's all darkness,'" Samuel told Axios. "It could get darker, and it could get lighter. The voters have a lot of power."

What to watch: Georgia's abortion rights community has already been weighing potential state-level legal challenges to the anti-abortion law. Some have zeroed in on state-level protections of a right to privacy as one potential avenue.

