Some Tampa Bay homeowners are prioritizing the look and feel of their home bathrooms, which are getting back to their original purpose: a place conducive to rest and relaxation.

Why it matters: As more people make home design choices in the name of wellness, bathrooms are getting more spa-like, which could have mental health benefits.

By the numbers: Compared to the previous year, 2022 saw 73% more Taskrabbit bookings in Tampa/St. Petersburg for bathroom cleanings, while bathroom painting jobs were up 77%.

Most local renovators are looking to change or add everything from plumbing fixtures to shower stalls, according to 2022 Houzz survey data shared with Axios.

Data: Houzz; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios

When removing a bathtub, 78% of U.S. homeowners enlarge the shower, according to a national Houzz report.

And "larger walk-in showers" tops the list of desired bathroom features — with 60% of respondents interested — per a national survey by The American Institute of Architects.

During a bathroom renovation, more than three in four homeowners incorporate premium features, per Houzz, such as:

Rainfall shower heads (52%)

Dual showers (19%)

Body sprayers (16%)

Thermostatic mixers (13%)

Mood lighting (8%)

A Sarasota bathroom collectively created by the homebuilder, interior designer and the client. Photo: Native House Photography of Saint Petersburg, Florida

This Sarasota bathroom in a modern-farmhouse setting has taken tranquil to the next level with a walk-in shower and multiple sprayers.

What they're saying: "I believe that our home represents an oasis — a place in this world that reflects our inner self," says Ryan Perrone, builder and president of Nautilus Homes.

His company built the bathroom pictured above, while Angela Rodriguez Interiors and the homeowner did the interior detailing.

"This client is a very cozy person, and her space reflects just that," Perrone told Axios.

Details: Nickel-gap siding flows from the outside of the shower to inside, Perrone says.

And steel frames for the glass enclosures were custom made "to be reminiscent of the old factory windows."

Go deeper: New home trend: Spa-like showers