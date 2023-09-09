56 mins ago - News

Tampa Bay homeowners opt for spa-like bathroom upgrades

Carly Mallenbaum
An illustration showing a shower head made to look like a person with cucumbers over the "eyes" and a towel wrapped around the "head"

Illustration: Natalie Peeples/Axios

Some Tampa Bay homeowners are prioritizing the look and feel of their home bathrooms, which are getting back to their original purpose: a place conducive to rest and relaxation.

Why it matters: As more people make home design choices in the name of wellness, bathrooms are getting more spa-like, which could have mental health benefits.

By the numbers: Compared to the previous year, 2022 saw 73% more Taskrabbit bookings in Tampa/St. Petersburg for bathroom cleanings, while bathroom painting jobs were up 77%.

Most local renovators are looking to change or add everything from plumbing fixtures to shower stalls, according to 2022 Houzz survey data shared with Axios.

Data: Houzz; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios

When removing a bathtub, 78% of U.S. homeowners enlarge the shower, according to a national Houzz report.

  • And "larger walk-in showers" tops the list of desired bathroom features — with 60% of respondents interested — per a national survey by The American Institute of Architects.

During a bathroom renovation, more than three in four homeowners incorporate premium features, per Houzz, such as:

  • Rainfall shower heads (52%)
  • Dual showers (19%)
  • Body sprayers (16%)
  • Thermostatic mixers (13%)
  • Mood lighting (8%)
A photo showing a white bathroom with wooden drawers, two sinks, a white bathtub and a see-through shower with black metal accents
A Sarasota bathroom collectively created by the homebuilder, interior designer and the client. Photo: Native House Photography of Saint Petersburg, Florida

This Sarasota bathroom in a modern-farmhouse setting has taken tranquil to the next level with a walk-in shower and multiple sprayers.

What they're saying: "I believe that our home represents an oasis — a place in this world that reflects our inner self," says Ryan Perrone, builder and president of Nautilus Homes.

  • His company built the bathroom pictured above, while Angela Rodriguez Interiors and the homeowner did the interior detailing.
  • "This client is a very cozy person, and her space reflects just that," Perrone told Axios.

Details: Nickel-gap siding flows from the outside of the shower to inside, Perrone says.

  • And steel frames for the glass enclosures were custom made "to be reminiscent of the old factory windows."

Go deeper: New home trend: Spa-like showers

