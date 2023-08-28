Proposed Clearwater condo towers would be among Tampa Bay's tallest buildings

A rendering of the proposed towers in downtown Clearwater. Courtesy of the City of Clearwater

A developer has submitted plans to construct a pair of condo buildings that, if built, would be among the tallest in Tampa Bay.

What's happening: Clearwater-based Valor Capital wants to construct the 35-story towers on a parking lot just south of The Oaks of Clearwater senior living complex and within walking distance of the newly renovated Coachman Park.

The intrigue: The 470-foot towers would dwarf the city's current tallest building, Water's Edge, according to the Tampa Bay Times. That condo complex stands at 264 feet and 26 stories.

St. Petersburg's tallest building, One St. Petersburg, stands at 450 feet but will soon be overtaken by the 515-foot luxury condo tower 400 Central that's currently under construction, per the Times.

Yes, but: Some neighbors aren't happy about the potential superlative, Bay News 9 reported. Residents of the Prelude 80 condos said the proposed height is out of character with the surrounding area and that the plan's basement parking garages raise questions about resiliency in the face of rising sea levels.

Valor representatives told the TV station that the plan is in the beginning stages and that any design kinks will be worked out over the next year and a half.

Flashback: Clearwater City Council members voted almost 20 years ago to allow unlimited height for the city's downtown core, city planning and development director Gina Clayton told Axios.

What's next: The building plans include a seawall that runs through an area of mangroves. Clayton said that city officials are working with the developer to ensure the plans follow mangrove and wetland regulations.