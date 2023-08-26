Tampa Bay builders are enticing buyers with creative financing plans as U.S. mortgage rates hit a 20-year high.

Why it matters: Golden handcuffs are locking up Florida's housing inventory, and that's part of the reason there's an increased interest in new builds, according to real estate experts.

The big picture: Sales of existing U.S. homes — the great majority of houses sold nationally — slid 19% from last year, while new home sales soared 24%, according to June figures.

In theory, an interested buyer in Tampa Bay could look at two nearly identical houses — one about a year old and the other brand new — and get a better deal on the new house, says Jay Quigley, Greater Tampa Realtors president.

Details: Even though the average 30-year fixed rate mortgage is more than 7%, many builders have relationships with lenders that allow them to "buy down the points" and offer a mortgage closer to 6%, Quigley tells Axios.

What they're saying: "We sold our Odessa home for a tidy profit in early 2021 just before the Fed started to raise interest rates," says Axios Tampa Bay reader Gregory Hipps.

Hipps — now renting in Harbour Island — said he hoped home costs would come down, and planned to buy this year. That didn't happen.

"If we don't start to see any deals in the next few months, we're talking about exploring other markets like Nashville or Austin," he told Axios.

Between the lines: The number of listings coming onto the Tampa metro market is down nearly 29% compared to June 2022, per Redfin.

State of play: The new-build boost comes after rising rates curbed pandemic-driven home buying demand.

Builder confidence is now at its highest level since June 2022, having declined every month that year, according to the National Association of Home Builders.

What we're watching: Some builders are offering smaller, more affordable houses to lure first-time buyers, Axios' Matt Phillips reports.

And Tampa Bay has seen an increased interest in multi-family units, Quigley says.

Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Chart: Axios Visuals

The number of new homes sold in the South rose 21.4% in June compared to a year earlier, per the U.S. Census Bureau.

Existing home sales fell 16.2% during that time, according to regional figures from the National Association of Realtors.

What's happening: New homes comprised nearly a third of total inventory in May, exceeding their typical 10%-to-15% share, according to chief economist Robert Dietz at the National Association of Home Builders.

Go deeper: Old houses now cost as much as new houses