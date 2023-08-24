Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

This weekend in Tampa Bay, check out a cupcake competition in St. Pete, country line dancing at The Dance Den in Tampa, a yoga class at the Sarasota Art Museum and more.

Have your cupcake and eat it, too — or maybe a dozen — in St. Pete to help raise funds for the Morean Arts Center.

What's happening: The 12th annual Great Cupcake Contest will present the People's Choice Award for best cupcake in St. Pete.

Cupcake categories include youth/teen, novice, professional and specialty. Vegan and gluten-free options will be available.

A QR code will be provided for digital voting.

Flashback: Last year, Olivia McLaughlin won the People's Choice Award with her blueberry lemon blossom cupcake.

When: Noon–3pm Saturday

Where: Morean Center for Clay

Cost: $15. Register here.

This includes one dozen mini-cupcakes of your choice to taste and judge for the competition.

Watch "Copasetic," a performance showcasing local tap dance companies, 7pm Saturday at the Straz Center. Tickets are $33.75.

Dance the night away at a country-western hoedown 7:30pm Friday at The Dance Den in Tampa. A beginner-level line dance class will be taught at 7:45pm. Free.

Wind down with a yoga class with meditation and doodling 9-10am Saturday at the Sarasota Art Museum. Participants must bring their own yoga mat. Tickets are $15 for museum members; $20 for non-members.

Experience an authentic tablao flamenco show 7pm or 9pm Saturday at La Vid Wines in Tampa. Free, reserve a spot.

The Sing A Song All Night Long tour with Earth, Wind & Fire makes its stop at Amalie Arena 7:30pm Saturday. Tickets start at $25.