Tampa Bay weekend events: Great Cupcake Contest, Boots & Brews and more

Analis Bailey
A cupcake display at the Annual Great Cupcake Contest. The cupcakes are in green wrapping and have white and yellow flowers made out of icing on top.

A cupcake display at the annual Great Cupcake Contest. Photo: Morean Arts Center

This weekend in Tampa Bay, check out a cupcake competition in St. Pete, country line dancing at The Dance Den in Tampa, a yoga class at the Sarasota Art Museum and more.

🧁 1. Eat cake

Have your cupcake and eat it, too — or maybe a dozen — in St. Pete to help raise funds for the Morean Arts Center.

What's happening: The 12th annual Great Cupcake Contest will present the People's Choice Award for best cupcake in St. Pete.

  • Cupcake categories include youth/teen, novice, professional and specialty. Vegan and gluten-free options will be available.
  • A QR code will be provided for digital voting.

Flashback: Last year, Olivia McLaughlin won the People's Choice Award with her blueberry lemon blossom cupcake.

When: Noon–3pm Saturday

Where: Morean Center for Clay

Cost: $15. Register here.

  • This includes one dozen mini-cupcakes of your choice to taste and judge for the competition.

👯 2. Tampa Bay taps

  • Watch "Copasetic," a performance showcasing local tap dance companies, 7pm Saturday at the Straz Center. Tickets are $33.75.

🤠 3. Boots and Brews

  • Dance the night away at a country-western hoedown 7:30pm Friday at The Dance Den in Tampa. A beginner-level line dance class will be taught at 7:45pm. Free.

🧘 4. Yoga and art

  • Wind down with a yoga class with meditation and doodling 9-10am Saturday at the Sarasota Art Museum. Participants must bring their own yoga mat. Tickets are $15 for museum members; $20 for non-members.

💃 5. Flamenco night

🎤 6. Lionel Richie

🎥 7. "Pre Fab!"

