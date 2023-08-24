2 hours ago - Things to Do
Tampa Bay weekend events: Great Cupcake Contest, Boots & Brews and more
This weekend in Tampa Bay, check out a cupcake competition in St. Pete, country line dancing at The Dance Den in Tampa, a yoga class at the Sarasota Art Museum and more.
🧁 1. Eat cake
Have your cupcake and eat it, too — or maybe a dozen — in St. Pete to help raise funds for the Morean Arts Center.
What's happening: The 12th annual Great Cupcake Contest will present the People's Choice Award for best cupcake in St. Pete.
- Cupcake categories include youth/teen, novice, professional and specialty. Vegan and gluten-free options will be available.
- A QR code will be provided for digital voting.
Flashback: Last year, Olivia McLaughlin won the People's Choice Award with her blueberry lemon blossom cupcake.
When: Noon–3pm Saturday
Where: Morean Center for Clay
Cost: $15. Register here.
- This includes one dozen mini-cupcakes of your choice to taste and judge for the competition.
👯 2. Tampa Bay taps
- Watch "Copasetic," a performance showcasing local tap dance companies, 7pm Saturday at the Straz Center. Tickets are $33.75.
🤠 3. Boots and Brews
- Dance the night away at a country-western hoedown 7:30pm Friday at The Dance Den in Tampa. A beginner-level line dance class will be taught at 7:45pm. Free.
🧘 4. Yoga and art
- Wind down with a yoga class with meditation and doodling 9-10am Saturday at the Sarasota Art Museum. Participants must bring their own yoga mat. Tickets are $15 for museum members; $20 for non-members.
💃 5. Flamenco night
- Experience an authentic tablao flamenco show 7pm or 9pm Saturday at La Vid Wines in Tampa. Free, reserve a spot.
🎤 6. Lionel Richie
- The Sing A Song All Night Long tour with Earth, Wind & Fire makes its stop at Amalie Arena 7:30pm Saturday. Tickets start at $25.
🎥 7. "Pre Fab!"
- Enjoy a special screening of "Pre Fab!" — a Beatles origin story — at the Tampa Theatre 3pm Saturday. The screening will be followed by a Q&A with the filmmakers. General admission is $13.50 and $10.50 for Tampa Theatre members.
