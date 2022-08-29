Meet the serious talent behind the Great St. Pete Cupcake Contest

I thought participating as an eater in the The Morean Arts Center's Great St. Pete Cupcake Contest this weekend would be a piece of cake.

But eating a dozen minicupcakes in one day is way harder than it sounds. I pretty much ate nothing but cupcakes all day Saturday to make my People's Choice selection between noon and 7pm and I couldn't get through them all.

Yes, but: I also learned St. Pete has some serious baking talent.

The People's Choice winner, youth entrant Olivia McLaughlin, made Blueberry Lemon Blossom cupcakes that were the perfect mix of sweet and floral, without being overpowering. If I get married, I want those cupcakes at my wedding.

I also loved novice Brenda Hnatiak's Orange Dreamsicle, Michele Cababe's Gluten Free Churro and Heather Cole's Chocolate Overload (a super chocolatey cake pop in a caramel-filled ice cream cone).

🫒 Honorable mention: I wasn't brave enough to try it, but my friend Kara enjoyed Sweet Life Cupcakes' Bloody Mary cupcake — topped with cheddar, an olive and a pickle — more than she thought she would.