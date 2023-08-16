90s Con coming to Tampa with stars from "Boy Meets World" and TLC

90s Con is coming to the Tampa Convention Center in September with a stacked lineup of stars.

Why it matters: It's a chance to relive the glory days of boy bands and the TV show "Boy Meets World." Consider it the next stop on your summer of nostalgia tour.

State of play: The lineup includes the stars of "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" and "Saved by the Bell;" two members of the Atlanta girl group TLC; and almost the entire cast of "Boy Meets World" — including William Daniels, who played Mr. Feeny — in celebration of the sitcom's 30th anniversary.

No Cory Matthews, though. Maybe the actor who played the titular Boy, Ben Savage, is staying focused on his run for Congress.

Details: There must be a lot of wistful millennials out there because weekend passes for the Sept. 15-17 event have already sold out, according to the website.

Still available are single-day passes for $40 on Friday and $60 each for Saturday and Sunday, with cheaper prices for kids.

The intrigue: An event schedule wasn't yet available on the convention website as of Wednesday morning, except for one party that will have participants feeling, if you will, larger than life.

The Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter will play an exclusive acoustic set Saturday night, followed by a 90s dance party.

VIP meet-and-greet tickets ($190) are sold out, but you can still fangirl from afar for $140.

💭 My thought bubble: I'm excited "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" star Melissa Joan Hart and the actors who played her witchy aunts will be gracing our fair city, but where is Salem, the talking cat? We all know he was the biggest star of that show.