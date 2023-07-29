Some New Yorkers dream of Tampa Bay homes

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Zillow; Note: Origins include the entire metro area; Chart: Axios Visuals

Most pre-pandemic moves were motivated by job changes; now, housing affordability is driving cross-state relocations, experts say.

Driving the news: Florida experienced one of the biggest population booms in the country between 2020 and 2022, the latest census data show.

Why it matters: More millennials are flocking to Tampa alongside snowbirds and retirees, says Elliot Eisenberg, an economist with Greater Tampa Realtors.

Among reasons they're coming: Warm weather, a relaxing environment, winning sports — and before Tom Brady moved away, proximity to his Tampa mansion didn't hurt, Eisenberg says of things he’s heard from incoming millennials.

Zoom in: Of the top 10 metros where Zillow searches originate, six come from outside of Florida, according to first-quarter Zillow data shared with Axios.

More than half of the page views for Tampa-area Zillow listings are from locals, the data show.

Zillow listings are from locals, the data show. Outside of Florida, New York was the top origin, followed by Chicago, Atlanta, Philly, D.C. and L.A.

Of note: Compared to the same time last year, there hasn't been a huge shift in search traffic patterns. However, Dallas dropped from the top 10 list, with L.A. taking its place in 2023.

What they're saying: The massive migration we've seen over the last few years is over, as work-from-home is past its peak, Eisenberg says.

But people will always move to Tampa for cheaper housing, warm weather, beaches and low taxes.

The big picture: Since 2021, there's been an exodus from high-cost tech hubs along the West Coast — including the Bay area and Seattle — for more affordable mountain region states and Texas, says Redfin deputy chief economist Taylor Marr.

On the East Coast, people left New York and headed south to Philly, the Carolinas and Florida, he adds.

Yes, but: "We're seeing a big pullback in migration right now," Marr tells Axios.

It's simply too expensive for most people to buy right now. Across the U.S., the number of Redfin users searching for homes within their metro is down 18% from a year ago, per a June report.

Meanwhile, the number of users surfing listings in a new area dropped 7%.

Between the lines: If people are moving right now, it's in search of cheaper housing elsewhere, Marr says.

The intrigue: Domestic migration has scaled back, but we're seeing a resurgence of immigration, Marr says.

And a lot of these folks are moving to cities that saw big local population losses.

What's next: Growing environmental concerns will start to influence migration patterns, though affordability will likely still be the No. 1 driver, Marr predicts.