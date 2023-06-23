Data: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals

With the pandemic long behind us, evidence continues to mount that working from home will be a lasting feature of the American economy.

Why it matters: It's hard to overstate the importance of the fact that more than one-third of American workers aren't schlepping into the workplace each day.

Newly vacant office space, surging demand for housing, and massive shifts in consumption patterns — suppressing spending, for example, at the businesses that cater to office districts — are just a few of the big economic changes that can be traced to the WFH revolution.

The latest: The Bureau of Labor Statistics' annual survey on Americans' time use provides some of the most authoritative readings on the trend, showing that nearly 35% of American workers worked from home on an average day last year, up from just 22% a decade earlier.

Yes, but: Peak work-from-home — nearly 40% in 2021 — may be behind us.

Between the lines: The work-from-home trend is far more pronounced among those with college degrees, of whom about 54% work from home on an average day, according to BLS.