Florida trans teens drive the farthest for gender-affirming care

Data: JAMA; Note: Includes U.S. transgender teens ages 13-17; Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

Florida's transgender teens face the longest median travel time to access gender-affirming health care, according to a new study from the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Why it matters: That puts up a massive barrier to health care that every major medical association agrees is medically necessary and in certain cases life-saving.

"Access to developmentally appropriate medical and social services for transgender youths is associated with mental health benefits and decreased suicidality," the study says.

By the numbers: Florida's median drive time of nearly nine hours was the highest of any state examined in the study.

Before the state's bans on gender-affirming care for youth went into effect this year, the median drive time was just half an hour.

Yes, but: A federal judge last month blocked enforcement of the bans for three plaintiffs in an ongoing lawsuit.