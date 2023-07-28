35 mins ago - News

Florida trans teens drive the farthest for gender-affirming care

Kathryn Varn
Data: JAMA; Note: Includes U.S. transgender teens ages 13-17; Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

Florida's transgender teens face the longest median travel time to access gender-affirming health care, according to a new study from the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Why it matters: That puts up a massive barrier to health care that every major medical association agrees is medically necessary and in certain cases life-saving.

  • "Access to developmentally appropriate medical and social services for transgender youths is associated with mental health benefits and decreased suicidality," the study says.

By the numbers: Florida's median drive time of nearly nine hours was the highest of any state examined in the study.

Yes, but: A federal judge last month blocked enforcement of the bans for three plaintiffs in an ongoing lawsuit.

  • The judge wrote that the bans would likely be found unconstitutional and agreed with the plaintiffs that the health care is medically necessary.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Tampa Bay stories

No stories could be found

Tampa Baypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more