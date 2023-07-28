The Florida lawmakers behind the push for UFO transparency

Floridian members of Congress, including a representative from Tampa Bay, are at the forefront of the ongoing congressional inquiry into unidentified flying objects.

Driving the news: Members of the House Oversight Committee heard Wednesday from a former military intelligence officer and two pilots who said they had encounters with unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP), the government name for UFOs.

Why it matters: Questions have swirled for years around how much the federal government knows about UAPs and whether they pose a threat to national security, prompting a rare show of bipartisanship as members of the House and Senate press for more information.

What they're saying: Polls show that a majority of Americans believe government officials know more than what they've revealed to the public, Florida Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna emphasized during Wednesday's hearing.

"It is unacceptable to continue to gaslight Americans into thinking this is not happening," she said.

State of play: Luna, whose district covers most of Pinellas County, was joined by Rep. Jared Moskowitz, a Democrat from South Florida, and lawmakers from Missouri and Tennessee in a news conference last week to call for greater transparency.

Adding to the Sunshine State's involvement is Panhandle Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, who said Wednesday he's seeking more information about a UAP sighting by U.S. Air Force pilots stationed at Eglin Air Force Base in Okaloosa County. Gaetz said his office was contacted about the sighting a few months ago.

And Florida Sen. Marco Rubio is among a bipartisan group of senators supporting legislation to declassify documents about UAPs.

Zoom in: Luna's interest in UAPs arose from her own brush with one, she told Axios in an interview Thursday.

Around 2018, when she was working in airfield management at the Oregon Air National Guard in Portland, pilots were sent out to investigate an air-space violation, Luna said.

When they returned, they were tightlipped about what happened. Eventually, she said, one of the pilots told her it was a UAP.

Zoom out: At Wednesday's hearing, retired U.S. Navy commander David Fravor told House members about an encounter with a UAP during a training mission in the early 2000s, Axios' April Rubin reports.

He compared the object to a Tic Tac and said it caused white water in the ocean on a day with clear weather. "As we pulled nose onto the object within about a half a mile of it, it rapidly accelerated in front of us and disappeared," he said.

Another witness, former intelligence official David Grusch, told members the government is in possession of "non-human" "biologics" from a crashed UAP.

The hearing showed that "we clearly have a national security issue and a transparency issue," Luna told Axios. "We need to get to the bottom of it."

President Joe Biden hasn't directly addressed the issue, and government officials have repeatedly denied having the remains of a crashed alien spacecraft, according to the New York Times.

What's next: Members of Congress are planning to find more witnesses and follow up on questions that Grusch said he couldn't address because the answers contain classified information, Luna said.