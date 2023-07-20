Training for potential LGBTQ+ candidates in Florida attracts Tampa Bay residents

University of South Florida business professor Kell Cameron never saw himself going into politics. The South Tampa resident is a self-identified nerd who loves research and teaching.

Yes, but: A few years ago, a student approached him at the end of a semester and told him that he was the first openly gay teacher he'd ever had.

"It's that moment when you realize how important representation is," Cameron, 35, told Axios.

Researching ways to get involved, he came across the LGBTQ+ Victory Institute, an organization that trains queer candidates and campaign staff on how to run for office.

Why it matters: Florida is one of several states in recent years that have passed laws restricting LGBTQ+ rights. One way to combat that slate of policies is to have more queer and ally voices in office, said Elliot Imse, executive director of the institute.

Driving the news: Victory is helping build a slate of LGBTQ+ candidates who can usher in new and representative leadership at the state and local levels. The group held a training over the weekend in Orlando, attended by more than 40 people from Florida and across the country, including Cameron.

The boot-camp-style training covered topics such as how to fundraise, build a campaign team and write a stump speech.

The institute picked Florida as the location for one of its more immersive trainings because of the political climate, Imse told Axios.

Reality check: The 160-member Florida Legislature has just two members who are openly part of the LGBTQ+ community, said state Rep. Michele Rayner-Goolsby, a Democrat from St. Petersburg who identifies as queer. The other is Sen. Shevrin Jones, D-Miami Gardens.

Tampa voters just elected their first openly gay city council member this year. Mayor Jane Castor, the city's first openly gay mayor, was elected in 2019.

St. Petersburg City Council has had several openly gay members over the years but currently has none.

Zoom in: Among the training sessions was a panel of LGBTQ+ elected officials who shared their experiences in politics including Rayner-Goolsby, who is in her second term as a state representative. Among the lessons she's learned and advice she had for trainees is not to be pigeonholed as just a queer candidate.

"I'm so much more than just this one thing," she said. "All those intersections of my identity inform the way I think about policy."

She also said it's important to know how to take care of yourself, especially in places where LGBTQ+ rights are under attack. For Rayner-Goolsby, it's spending time with family, going to therapy, and picking her battles.

No matter your identity, she said, you'll still get opportunities to shape policy in impactful ways.

What they're saying: The panel of elected officials was Cameron's favorite part of the weekend. "There's such a strong community," he said. "It created a sense of optimism I really appreciated."

He wants to get involved at the local or state level but is waiting to see how the 2024 elections shake out before he settles on a plan. Still, he called the training "one of the most transformational experiences of my adult life."

The big picture: "It's unfortunate what's happening," he said, "but there is a light at the end of the tunnel when we stand with our community and our allies."