The Dalí to launch a "multisensory" exhibit of the artist's work

Yacob Reyes
Disintegration of the persistence of the Memory Dome.

Dalí Alive 360 ̊ in St. Pete. Photo courtesy of The Dalí Museum

The Dalí Museum in St. Petersburg will allow visitors to walk through the Spanish surrealist's life and artwork in a "multisensory" exhibit slated to open sometime this summer.

Zoom in: In collaboration with Grande Experiences — which created the "Van Gogh Alive" exhibit — the Dalí Museum completed construction on a dome that will house an immersive display of the artist's works.

  • The exhibit, Dali Alive 360°, will feature his "surreal landscapes, iconic melting clocks and mind-bending illusions with touchpoints from the artist's time in Spain, Paris, and America," according to the press release.
  • Digital imagery will be projected in a 360-degree environment, showing the art from the floor to the top of the dome.

What they're saying: "We are uniquely positioned to present both original masterpieces and immersive experiences to propel a deeper understanding of the art," Kathy Greif, The Dalí's chief operating officer, said in a statement.

  • "Our hope is to provide meaningful art experiences that inspire visitors to see and seek new perspectives."

Learn more at thedali.org.

