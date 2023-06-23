The Dalí to launch a "multisensory" exhibit of the artist's work
The Dalí Museum in St. Petersburg will allow visitors to walk through the Spanish surrealist's life and artwork in a "multisensory" exhibit slated to open sometime this summer.
Zoom in: In collaboration with Grande Experiences — which created the "Van Gogh Alive" exhibit — the Dalí Museum completed construction on a dome that will house an immersive display of the artist's works.
- The exhibit, Dali Alive 360°, will feature his "surreal landscapes, iconic melting clocks and mind-bending illusions with touchpoints from the artist's time in Spain, Paris, and America," according to the press release.
- Digital imagery will be projected in a 360-degree environment, showing the art from the floor to the top of the dome.
What they're saying: "We are uniquely positioned to present both original masterpieces and immersive experiences to propel a deeper understanding of the art," Kathy Greif, The Dalí's chief operating officer, said in a statement.
- "Our hope is to provide meaningful art experiences that inspire visitors to see and seek new perspectives."
Learn more at thedali.org.
More Tampa Bay stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.