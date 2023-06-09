2 hours ago - Climate

Florida expected to only see weekend haze from wildfire smoke event

Kathryn Varn
Heavy smoke from Canada wildfires turns the sky yellow in New York City.

Heavy smoke from Canadian wildfires blankets New York City on June 7. Photo: Liao Pan/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images

You've probably seen the eerie yellow-orange smoke hanging over New York City and Washington, D.C.

What's happening: More than 400 wildfires are burning in Canada, and the smoke has blown into the U.S. as far south as the Carolinas.

Why it matters: The plumes have prompted air quality alerts in cities across the Northeast and mid-Atlantic regions, Axios' Andrew Freedman and Jacob Knutson report.

  • The conditions are especially harmful to elderly people and those with asthma or heart issues.

Zoom in: Could the smoke waft its way to the Sunshine State? Probably not, Nicole Carlisle, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Tampa Bay office, told Axios.

  • The plumes have clung to the Northeast because of a stagnant low-pressure system sitting over the area, she said.

The bottom line: The most Florida could see is a light haze this weekend, Carlisle said. It would take some stronger wind to see anything like the Northeast.

Yes, but: It could affect travel to and from Tampa International Airport, WFLA reports. Check your flight if you're going to or from a smoky area.

