Florida expected to only see weekend haze from wildfire smoke event

Heavy smoke from Canadian wildfires blankets New York City on June 7. Photo: Liao Pan/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images

You've probably seen the eerie yellow-orange smoke hanging over New York City and Washington, D.C.

What's happening: More than 400 wildfires are burning in Canada, and the smoke has blown into the U.S. as far south as the Carolinas.

Why it matters: The plumes have prompted air quality alerts in cities across the Northeast and mid-Atlantic regions, Axios' Andrew Freedman and Jacob Knutson report.

The conditions are especially harmful to elderly people and those with asthma or heart issues.

Zoom in: Could the smoke waft its way to the Sunshine State? Probably not, Nicole Carlisle, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Tampa Bay office, told Axios.

The plumes have clung to the Northeast because of a stagnant low-pressure system sitting over the area, she said.

The bottom line: The most Florida could see is a light haze this weekend, Carlisle said. It would take some stronger wind to see anything like the Northeast.

Yes, but: It could affect travel to and from Tampa International Airport, WFLA reports. Check your flight if you're going to or from a smoky area.