Dr. Deep Sea resurfaces after 100 days underwater

Joseph Dituri resurfaces from 100 days underwater. Photo courtesy of University of South Florida

University of South Florida professor Joseph Dituri emerged Friday from his record-breaking 100 days living underwater.

Driving the news: Dituri, who goes by Dr. Deep Sea online, used the time he spent 30-feet below the surface to promote STEM studies and research treatments for traumatic brain injuries and PTSD.

While he lived in a 100-square-foot habitat in Key Largo, he smashed the world record for longest time spent living in an underwater habitat on May 13, day 73 of the mission.

He resurfaced Friday morning, emerging to a celebration of peers and students.

By the numbers, per USF: 12 medical doctors conducted routine testing of Dituri's brain waves, heart rate, blood pressure, ear pressure, urine, oxygen saturation and muscle measurements over the course of 14 weeks.

He engaged online with more than 5,500 students from 15 countries to promote STEM studies around the world. He also taught a biomedical engineering course from his underwater quarters.

More than 60 people visited Dituri at Jules' Undersea Lodge, including his mother and brother, 26 MarineLab young explorers, and a handful of scientists.

Findings: In his study of how the human body and mind handle an isolated, confined extreme environment for an extended period of time, Dituri ...

Shrunk half an inch during the mission, according to USF.

Consistently slept 60-66% in REM sleep, compared to 40% prior.

His cholesterol dropped 72 points.

What he's saying: Dituri told reporters after resurfacing that he's itching to get back to work and spend more time with friends and family, per NBC Miami.

"This experience has changed me in important ways, and my greatest hope is that I have inspired a new generation of explorers and researchers to push past all boundaries," he said in a release from the university.

What's ahead: Dituri plans to share more results of his research in November at the World Extreme Medical Conference in Scotland.