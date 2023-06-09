Dr. Deep Sea resurfaces after 100 days underwater
University of South Florida professor Joseph Dituri emerged Friday from his record-breaking 100 days living underwater.
Driving the news: Dituri, who goes by Dr. Deep Sea online, used the time he spent 30-feet below the surface to promote STEM studies and research treatments for traumatic brain injuries and PTSD.
- While he lived in a 100-square-foot habitat in Key Largo, he smashed the world record for longest time spent living in an underwater habitat on May 13, day 73 of the mission.
- He resurfaced Friday morning, emerging to a celebration of peers and students.
By the numbers, per USF: 12 medical doctors conducted routine testing of Dituri's brain waves, heart rate, blood pressure, ear pressure, urine, oxygen saturation and muscle measurements over the course of 14 weeks.
- He engaged online with more than 5,500 students from 15 countries to promote STEM studies around the world. He also taught a biomedical engineering course from his underwater quarters.
- More than 60 people visited Dituri at Jules' Undersea Lodge, including his mother and brother, 26 MarineLab young explorers, and a handful of scientists.
Findings: In his study of how the human body and mind handle an isolated, confined extreme environment for an extended period of time, Dituri ...
- Shrunk half an inch during the mission, according to USF.
- Consistently slept 60-66% in REM sleep, compared to 40% prior.
- His cholesterol dropped 72 points.
What he's saying: Dituri told reporters after resurfacing that he's itching to get back to work and spend more time with friends and family, per NBC Miami.
- "This experience has changed me in important ways, and my greatest hope is that I have inspired a new generation of explorers and researchers to push past all boundaries," he said in a release from the university.
What's ahead: Dituri plans to share more results of his research in November at the World Extreme Medical Conference in Scotland.
