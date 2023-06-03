How to navigate Tampa Bay's tough rental market

The summer apartment market is buzzing with fresh graduates and other newcomers hunting for their perfect, or perfect-enough, place, experts tell Axios.

State of play: Supply is struggling to meet demand in Tampa Bay's rental market, Tampa real estate agent Justin Ricke says.

There is a critical shortage of affordable rental housing, Ricke says, while luxury apartment construction can't keep up with demand either.

Reality check: The Tampa-St. Petersburg metro area is one of the most rent-burdened in the U.S., per a new housing report from Moody's Analytics.

Average rent is $1,638 a month.

For low-income families, rent takes up 54.3% of their monthly budget. For median-income households, rent takes up 29.8% of their monthly budget.

Yes, but: It's still cheaper to rent than buy in the vast majority of the country. In Tampa, 78% of properties cost less to rent than to own, according to a Redfin report.

Zoom in: For renters with generous budgets searching in Tampa, Seminole Heights, Tampa Heights and Hyde Park are popular neighborhoods.

For more budget-conscious folks, East Tampa, Ybor Heights, Sulfur Springs, South of Gandy might have more options, Ricke says.

The further your move out from Tampa proper, the more affordable rent is. Ricke recommends looking in South St. Pete, Jungle Terrace and Kenwood.

The intrigue: Some renters are offering to pay more in rent each month in order to secure a lease, especially in Tampa proper, Ricke says.

The big picture: Location is a bigger draw for Gen Z than apartment size, says Doug Ressler of real estate research firm Yardi Matrix. Those renters' preferences are starting to shape development in big cities, like smaller floor plans and next-level amenities.

Be smart: Ricke has a few tips for renters navigating this difficult market.

If you rent from a private landlord, ask about property conditions. When was the last time the A/C unit was serviced?

Ask about the security deposit. How much is it? What condition does the property need to be in for me to get it back?

How much is it? What condition does the property need to be in for me to get it back? Take your time. Ricke suggests starting your hunt at least three months before your target move-in date.

Make sure you understand the pet policy. Are pets allowed? Will you need to pay pet rent?

The bottom line: Tampa Bay's housing shortage makes apartment hunting a challenge.