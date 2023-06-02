3 hurricane myths Floridians should know about this season

While parts of Florida are still reeling from Hurricane Ian, the season for big storms is back.

Driving the news: Atlantic hurricane season began Thursday. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and other city and state officials encouraged residents this week to prepare by signing up for emergency alerts and ordering a generator.

Statewide sales tax is waived through June 9 on items such as batteries, self-powered radios, generators, soaps and pet supplies. A second sales tax holiday runs from Aug. 26 to Sept. 8.

Why it matters: Florida is more often affected by hurricanes than other parts of the U.S.

Last year, Ian threatened to devastate the Tampa Bay area before shifting toward the state's southwestern coast — where it left streets flooded, buildings destroyed and people homeless.

Preparing now can save you time, money and loads of aggravation among anxious crowds when a storm hits.

State of play: The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is forecasting a range of 12 to 17 named storms — five to nine of which could become hurricanes. One to four could become a major hurricane.

We've shared tips on how to prepare for a hurricane before. So, we asked Axios senior climate reporter Andrew Freedman to debunk three hurricane misconceptions Floridians should avoid as they prepare for the season:

The National Hurricane Center's cone of uncertainty shows the probable track of the center of the storm — not the extent of its reach. Focusing on the center of the cone downplays the impact of a storm. Some people think the intensity of a storm's winds is the main threat. In reality, water is a bigger killer, specifically both coastal storm surge and inland flooding from heavy rains. The category of a storm does not indicate the scale of danger you face — the Saffir-Simpson Scale only measures maximum sustained wind speeds. It does not account for storm surge, rainfall or even the area of impact.

Plus: More storms in recent years have been rapidly intensifying, in some cases right through landfall.