1 hour ago - Food and Drink
Last Meal with Red Mesa Mercado chef Victor Vega
Red Mesa Mercado executive chef Victor Vega has been dishing out some of St. Pete's best Mexican food since 2009.
We wanted to know: What would he eat if he only had one meal left?
🍛 The main course: Rice, stewed pinto beans, some tostones, and a fried pork chop with some avocado.
- "That's a Puerto Rican dish right there. Something my mother always made for me as a kid. To this day when she makes it, it's the one thing that I actually get excited about. And I will move the Earth itself to get to it."
🍺 Washed down with: A Malta India, Puerto Rico's famous malt beverage.
🍯 For dessert: His grandmother's Domplines, fried sweet dumplings with honey.
