Last Meal with Red Mesa Mercado chef Victor Vega

Selene San Felice
Photo illustration of a place setting shaped like a skull and crossbones containing a photo of Chef Victor “Vic” Vega.

Photo illustration: Axios Visuals. Photo: Press PR + Marketing

Red Mesa Mercado executive chef Victor Vega has been dishing out some of St. Pete's best Mexican food since 2009.

We wanted to know: What would he eat if he only had one meal left?

🍛 The main course: Rice, stewed pinto beans, some tostones, and a fried pork chop with some avocado.

  • "That's a Puerto Rican dish right there. Something my mother always made for me as a kid. To this day when she makes it, it's the one thing that I actually get excited about. And I will move the Earth itself to get to it."

🍺 Washed down with: A Malta India, Puerto Rico's famous malt beverage.

🍯 For dessert: His grandmother's Domplines, fried sweet dumplings with honey.

