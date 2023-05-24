Bite Club: Red Mesa Mercado's new breakfast dishes
I recently stopped by Red Mesa Mercado in downtown St. Pete to check out its revamped breakfast menu.
Best bites: The Chile Rellano Breakfast Tacos, which were so good I wanted to tuck myself between the homemade flour tortillas and gooey fried cheese.
- The super crispy masa cake in the birria sopes was also a dream, combined with the meat, fried eggs, refried beans, queso fresco, cilantro, onion and super tasty serrano crema.
Other bites: There are 10 new items. I'll be going back to try the Sonora Birria Chilaquiles.
- The chef's favorite is the Texas Burrito stuffed with bacon, sausage, chorizo, scrambled eggs, tater tots, cheddar and jack cheese.
The place: The Mercado is the perfect no-fuss eatery to nurse a hangover. If you haven't been, it's all shaded outdoor seating where you order and pick up your food from a window.
- Breakfast is served 9-11 am daily.
- If you want a more elevated ambiance, try their Cantina and Restaurant.
Plus: To celebrate a new partnership with locally roasted Bonsai Coffee, customers get a free small drip coffee with the purchase of a breakfast item through June 30.
