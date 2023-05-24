Bite Club: Red Mesa Mercado's new breakfast dishes

Share on email (opens in new window)

The Chile Rellano Breakfast Tacos. Photo Courtesy of PRESS PR + Marketing (Selene ate it too fast to get a pic.)

I recently stopped by Red Mesa Mercado in downtown St. Pete to check out its revamped breakfast menu.

Best bites: The Chile Rellano Breakfast Tacos, which were so good I wanted to tuck myself between the homemade flour tortillas and gooey fried cheese.

The super crispy masa cake in the birria sopes was also a dream, combined with the meat, fried eggs, refried beans, queso fresco, cilantro, onion and super tasty serrano crema.

Other bites: There are 10 new items. I'll be going back to try the Sonora Birria Chilaquiles.

The chef's favorite is the Texas Burrito stuffed with bacon, sausage, chorizo, scrambled eggs, tater tots, cheddar and jack cheese.

The place: The Mercado is the perfect no-fuss eatery to nurse a hangover. If you haven't been, it's all shaded outdoor seating where you order and pick up your food from a window.

Breakfast is served 9-11 am daily.

If you want a more elevated ambiance, try their Cantina and Restaurant.

Plus: To celebrate a new partnership with locally roasted Bonsai Coffee, customers get a free small drip coffee with the purchase of a breakfast item through June 30.