What you need to know about solar panels in Tampa Bay

Solar panel adoption is increasingly growing in the U.S., as companies and homeowners embrace the cost savings and environmental benefits.

Why it matters: Solar panels reduce greenhouse gas emissions and can improve air quality. They also lower your energy bill by an average of $1,500 a year.

By the numbers: Residential solar power grew 40% in the U.S. from 2021 to 2022, per the Solar Energy Industries Association.

47% of homeowners in the South Atlantic region say they have either given serious thought to installing or already installed solar panels, according to a 2022 Pew Research Center report.

Between the lines: Tax credits and health are also among the top reasons homeowners consider solar, per Pew.

Zoom in: Here's what you need to know about installing solar panels in Tampa Bay, according to Laura Tellez, Solar United Neighbors' South Florida program associate.

The nonprofit provides education around solar and organizes co-ops.

How it works: People sign up to join a group, Solar United Neighbors requests quotes, and the group selects the best deal.

1. How do you know if your roof is right for solar panels?

South-facing roofs are the most ideal; east- and west-facing are OK; and north-facing roofs typically won't work for solar, Tellez says.

If your roof needs repairs or needs to be replaced soon, Tellez recommends getting that done before installation. If you need roof repairs once the panels are installed, you'll have to remove them and place them back on, which will cost you each time.

Roofs with excessive shade also aren't a good fit.

2. What's the general price range?

In the Tampa Bay area, solar panels cost about $2.49 per watt, and the average system for a single-family home is about 8 kilowatts, Tellez says.

The average system is $19,920.

There's also a federal tax credit that provides up to 30% of the project cost.

3. What happens when the sun's not shining?

The solar panels work when the sun is shining; they don't produce energy at night. You're still connected to the power grid, so you'll use regular electricity at night.

During the day, your solar panels will likely produce more energy than you consume, Tellez explains.

That excess energy will be used to power your community, and you'll receive credits on your energy bill for that shared energy.

It often offsets the cost of having to use regular electricity in the evenings.

4. How long do solar panels last?

You can expect your panels to last about 25 years, Tellez says. At that point, efficiency and output might slow — both signs it might be time to replace your panels.

5. How can I find an installer?

See which installers have serviced Solar United Neighbors co-ops in the past.

Do a quick search and get quotes on EnergySage. They help homeowners find quotes from multiple installers.

Read reviews on SolarReviews. It has a list of installers along with customer reviews.

Check out NABCEP's directory.

Talk to friends and neighbors who've gone solar.

