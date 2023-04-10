America to pay more for solar panels than the rest of the world

Project developers in the U.S. are on track to pay the highest prices for solar modules this year, per a market forecast from Clean Energy Associates.

Why it matters: Higher costs will likely impact the investment dollars flowing into the sector.

What's happening: A U.S. law aimed at China, as well as tariffs in various markets will keep supplies constrained and require U.S. developers to pay a premium. Costs are dropping everywhere else.

By the numbers: Module prices outside the U.S. are set to drop 15%, according to Clean Energy Associates.

Prices in the U.S. are set to tick down just 5%.

Catch up fast: President Biden last year signed the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, which aims to root out the use of such labor in products sent from China to the U.S.