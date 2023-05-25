Suburban short-term rentals skyrocket in Tampa Bay

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

More Tampa Bay residents are using their homes for short-term rentals, but that doesn't mean more people are renting them.

Driving the news: New data from AirDNA shows big growth in the suburbs of St. Petersburg and Tampa, listing them as two of the hottest short-term rental cities in the country.

Details: Tampa's short-term rental listings grew 25% last year, with the strongest growth seen among suburban homes — a nearly 51% year-over-year increase.

In St. Petersburg, listings grew 16% over the last year with a 47% year-over-year increase among suburban homes.

The intrigue: Supply is outpacing demand in Tampa Bay. Short-term rental occupancy dropped 11% in the region year over year, an AirDNA spokesperson told Axios.

Still, prices are ticking up. The average daily rate was $217.71, up more than 7% from the same month last year.

That's well below the national average of $315.70.

Be smart: Tampa ranked high in a recent list of national cities with the highest Airbnb fees, along with Sarasota and Davenport.