Tampa Bay has some of the highest Airbnb fees in the country

Tampa Bay has some of the steepest Airbnb fees in the nation, according to a recent Forbes analysis.

Driving the news: About 45% of the cost of an Airbnb stay in Davenport is made up of fees — cleaning, service and taxes, Forbes says. That makes the Polk County city the fourth-worst on the list, likely driven by its proximity to Disney World.

Tampa and Sarasota ranked 16th and 17th respectively in the list of 100 cities. Their stays average 42% and 41% fees.

Why it matters: High cleaning fees, service charges and taxes could unexpectedly break hopeful travelers' budgets.

Reality check: Booking a stay in Sarasota at the average $241 per night could actually cost nearly $340 with fees. That's an extra $494 over five days in fees alone.

How it works: Forbes Advisor says it looked at 32,000 listings in the 100 most popular Airbnb markets. The analysis reviewed listings for July 2023.

On average, cleaning fees are 11% of the subtotal, service fees are 15% and taxes are 10%. Service fees are imposed by the platform, but cleaning and additional guest fees are imposed by hosts.

Zoom in: Florida cities have five of the top 10 highest cleaning-fee percentages in the country, according to the report, including Davenport at 19% and Sarasota at 15%.

Flashback: After customer complaints, Airbnb last December added the option for customers to see the total price before booking.

Now, properties will display the cost with all fees before taxes in search results, map, filter and listing page.

The latest: Indian Rocks Beach just passed an ordinance with new rules for short-term rentals after residents complained of issues like noise violations, illegal parking, strangers harassing homeowners and leaving trash.

"Homes not Hotels" signs can be seen in yards throughout the town.

What we're watching: The short-term rental market appears to be getting saturated as more property owners list their spaces, The Wall Street Journal reported.