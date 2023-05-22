Tips to prevent or reduce termite damage in homes

Share on email (opens in new window)

Tampa Bay's termite swarming season is in full swing.

Be smart: Thomas Chouvenc, assistant professor of urban entomology at the University of Florida, shared tips to prevent or minimize the impact of a termite infestation.

Here's a round-up of preventative measures you can take: