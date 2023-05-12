Mother's Day activity ideas for procrastinators in Tampa Bay

So you didn't get anything for Mom, or maybe you forgot to make that brunch reservation. We've got you covered.

Here are a few things you can book last minute for a fun Mother's Day in Tampa Bay:

🚣 Outdoor adventures: As of Friday morning, there were still slots open for two of TripAdvisor's top-ranked experiences: a clear-kayak tour of Shell Key Preserve and swimming with the manatees in Crystal River.

🍷 Get your drink on: Florida Orange Groves Winery in St. Petersburg runs tours and tastings that require no reservation every 30 minutes from 10am to 4pm on Saturday and 12-3:30pm on Sunday (and moms get free mimosas that day).

🍿 Catch a flick: If mom loves Marvel, the Ruskin Family Drive-In is showing "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" and "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" back to back for most of this month. Just get there early and bring cash.