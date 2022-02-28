Tampa Bay destinations top Tripadvisor Traveler's Choice Awards

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Tripadvisor announced its Traveler's Choice Awards for best beaches last week and Tampa Bay of course made the list.

Tampa Bay spots also made the list announced last month of top destinations:

How it works: This is only the second year the site has given out these honors. They're based on the quality and quantity of reviews and ratings from Tripadvisor travelers, gathered over the course of 2021.