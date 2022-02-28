12 mins ago - Things to Do

Tampa Bay destinations top Tripadvisor Traveler's Choice Awards

Selene San Felice
The ocean at
Crescent Beach, Siesta Key. Photo: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Tripadvisor announced its Traveler's Choice Awards for best beaches last week and Tampa Bay of course made the list.

Tampa Bay spots also made the list announced last month of top destinations:

How it works: This is only the second year the site has given out these honors. They're based on the quality and quantity of reviews and ratings from Tripadvisor travelers, gathered over the course of 2021.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Tampa Bay stories

No stories could be found

Tampa Baypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more