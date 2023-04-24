Tampa's Canarchy heads up a fizzling beer market

Tampa's Canarchy cracked the top 10 again in the list of top 50 producing craft brewing companies last year.

Yes, but: The nationwide craft beer market fell flat in 2022, Axios' John Frank reports.

The number of new breweries opening decreased for the second consecutive year, while the closings rate increased to 3%. Independent brewery production remained flat at 24.3 million barrels in 2022.

Zoom in: Tampa Bay has the most local craft breweries in Florida, with more than 100 brewers contributing to the state's multibillion-dollar industry.

Between the lines: The latest national numbers leave major questions about the industry's future as craft beer's core demographic gets older and drinks less full-flavored beer and younger consumers move toward new beverages, such as seltzers and canned cocktails.

What they're saying: "Craft is going to have to do what it's always done — reinvent itself for a new generation of drinkers," Brewers Association chief economist Bart Watson told Axios.