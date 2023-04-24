Tampa's Canarchy heads up a fizzling beer market
Tampa's Canarchy cracked the top 10 again in the list of top 50 producing craft brewing companies last year.
Yes, but: The nationwide craft beer market fell flat in 2022, Axios' John Frank reports.
- The number of new breweries opening decreased for the second consecutive year, while the closings rate increased to 3%. Independent brewery production remained flat at 24.3 million barrels in 2022.
Zoom in: Tampa Bay has the most local craft breweries in Florida, with more than 100 brewers contributing to the state's multibillion-dollar industry.
Between the lines: The latest national numbers leave major questions about the industry's future as craft beer's core demographic gets older and drinks less full-flavored beer and younger consumers move toward new beverages, such as seltzers and canned cocktails.
What they're saying: "Craft is going to have to do what it's always done — reinvent itself for a new generation of drinkers," Brewers Association chief economist Bart Watson told Axios.
