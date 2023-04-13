15 mins ago - Food and Drink
Raymond James Stadium tests new plant-based shrimp bowls
Raymond James Stadium is cooking up something special for Taylor Swift fans who want more plant-based options.
What's happening: Swifties this week will get a first taste of the concession stand's use of Shrimpish, a vegan, plant-based shrimp, in lemongrass and citrus thyme vinaigrette grain bowls.
- Shrimpish claims to have "the taste, the look, and cooks just like real shrimp," according to ISH, the company that produces it.
What it's made of: Green coconut, soy protein, and konjac — a yam-like plant from Southeast Asia.
What's ahead: Shrimpish items and Salmonish Burgers have the potential to become regular Raymond James menu selections, a representative for the company told Axios.
