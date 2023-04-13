15 mins ago - Food and Drink

Raymond James Stadium tests new plant-based shrimp bowls

Selene San Felice
shrimpish polenta

A plate of Shrimpish polenta. Photo: Courtesy of BAM

Raymond James Stadium is cooking up something special for Taylor Swift fans who want more plant-based options.

What's happening: Swifties this week will get a first taste of the concession stand's use of Shrimpish, a vegan, plant-based shrimp, in lemongrass and citrus thyme vinaigrette grain bowls.

  • Shrimpish claims to have "the taste, the look, and cooks just like real shrimp," according to ISH, the company that produces it.

What it's made of: Green coconut, soy protein, and konjac — a yam-like plant from Southeast Asia.

What's ahead: Shrimpish items and Salmonish Burgers have the potential to become regular Raymond James menu selections, a representative for the company told Axios.

