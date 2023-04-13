Raymond James Stadium tests new plant-based shrimp bowls

Raymond James Stadium is cooking up something special for Taylor Swift fans who want more plant-based options.

What's happening: Swifties this week will get a first taste of the concession stand's use of Shrimpish, a vegan, plant-based shrimp, in lemongrass and citrus thyme vinaigrette grain bowls.

Shrimpish claims to have "the taste, the look, and cooks just like real shrimp," according to ISH, the company that produces it.

What it's made of: Green coconut, soy protein, and konjac — a yam-like plant from Southeast Asia.

What's ahead: Shrimpish items and Salmonish Burgers have the potential to become regular Raymond James menu selections, a representative for the company told Axios.