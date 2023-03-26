Tampa Bay is a growing beer tourism destination

Tampa Bay's beer scene is emerging as a bright spot on Florida's beer map.

State of beer: A handful of newer craft brewers are pushing the limits on flavor and styles in ways that are drawing national attention.

The bold, boisterous stouts from Angry Chair and Cigar City are hot tickets, and others like Woven Water and Common Dialect are pouring trendy IPA and Florida Weisse.

Eight of the top 10 beers in Florida on the popular Untappd app are made in Tampa, and many other local beers land in the top 50.

Why it matters: The rising tide is helping Tampa-grown breweries expand to new locations and widen distribution while others around the state are opening outposts in town.

The growing scene and annual Tampa Bay Beer Week, held earlier this month, make the city a beer tourism destination.

By the numbers: The economic impact of the state's independent brewers reached $4 billion in 2021, according to the Brewers Association, a trade group.

The industry is still recovering from the pandemic and data for 2022 is expected soon.

What they're saying: "Everyone is doing unique things, and it's all about the growth of our community," Angry Chair co-owner Ryan Dowdle recently told Fox13.

The backstory: The Tampa boom is a reinvention of the region's deep beer history, dating to Anheuser-Busch opening a (now defunct) brewery in 1959 and the arrival of Pennsylvania-based Yuengling, America's oldest brewer, in 1999.

What to watch: Yuengling, best known for its lager, is doubling down on Tampa with its forthcoming destination venue featuring a restaurant and taproom.