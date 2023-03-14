Sneak peek: Outback Steakhouse's throwback menu

Outback Steakhouse — born in 1988 on Tampa's Henderson Boulevard — is celebrating its 35th anniversary next week by reviving a handful of popular menu items from years past.

The latest: I got an early taste last week at the Carrollwood location and flashed back to family meals in suburban Oklahoma City in the 1990s.

Details: Here's what to look for March 20-26, when Outback's "boomerang menu" features throwbacks the chain's fans have been lobbying for: