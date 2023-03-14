1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Sneak peek: Outback Steakhouse's throwback menu

Ben Montgomery
twisted ribs at outback steak house

The Twisted Ribs on Outback Steakhouse's throwback menu. Photo: Ben Montgomery/Axios

Outback Steakhouse — born in 1988 on Tampa's Henderson Boulevard — is celebrating its 35th anniversary next week by reviving a handful of popular menu items from years past.

The latest: I got an early taste last week at the Carrollwood location and flashed back to family meals in suburban Oklahoma City in the 1990s.

Details: Here's what to look for March 20-26, when Outback's "boomerang menu" features throwbacks the chain's fans have been lobbying for:

  • Walkabout Soup — Very creamy onion soup on the original menu.
  • Aussie Twisted Ribs — Ribs fried in Bloomin' Onion batter.
  • Toowoomba Pasta — Fettuccine in a tomato cream sauce with shrimp.
  • Alice Springs Sirloin — Like Alice Springs Chicken, but on a beef sirloin.
  • Sydney's Sinful Sundae — One of three original desserts.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Tampa Bay stories

No stories could be found

Tampa Baypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more