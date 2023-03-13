Jane Goodall to visit Tampa Bay ahead of her 89th birthday
World-renowned ethologist and conservationist Jane Goodall will give two talks in Tampa this month.
What's happening: She'll host a March 28 fundraiser at the Florida Aquarium, and a March 29 talk for students and educators at the Tampa Theatre — just days before her 89th birthday.
Details: The Tampa Theatre talk, titled "Growing a Compassionate and Sustainable Future for All," is sold out, but students can enter a short essay contest to win one of 50 remaining tickets.
- The March 28 fundraiser at the Florida Aquarium starts at 6pm and promises an intimate evening with Goodall, remarks and a question and answer period, plus a vegetarian and vegan dinner and an auction of items from the Jane Goodall Institute archive. Tickets are $1,000 per person, $10,000 per table or $15,000 to sponsor a table.
Context: Goodall is best known for her groundbreaking insights and observations of chimpanzees in Gombe, Tanzania.
- She became an activist in the late 1980s, and now travels the world sharing her hopeful lectures about conservation.
What they're saying: Longtime Goodall friend and volunteer Joe Tatelbaum tells us Goodall wants to leave a lasting legacy in the Tampa Bay area.
- He adds, "We strive to have her visits bring about the beginning of things."
