Jane Goodall to visit Tampa Bay ahead of her 89th birthday

World-renowned ethologist and conservationist Jane Goodall will give two talks in Tampa this month.

What's happening: She'll host a March 28 fundraiser at the Florida Aquarium, and a March 29 talk for students and educators at the Tampa Theatre — just days before her 89th birthday.

Details: The Tampa Theatre talk, titled "Growing a Compassionate and Sustainable Future for All," is sold out, but students can enter a short essay contest to win one of 50 remaining tickets.

The March 28 fundraiser at the Florida Aquarium starts at 6pm and promises an intimate evening with Goodall, remarks and a question and answer period, plus a vegetarian and vegan dinner and an auction of items from the Jane Goodall Institute archive. Tickets are $1,000 per person, $10,000 per table or $15,000 to sponsor a table.

Context: Goodall is best known for her groundbreaking insights and observations of chimpanzees in Gombe, Tanzania.

She became an activist in the late 1980s, and now travels the world sharing her hopeful lectures about conservation.

What they're saying: Longtime Goodall friend and volunteer Joe Tatelbaum tells us Goodall wants to leave a lasting legacy in the Tampa Bay area.