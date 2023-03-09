Make a proper St. Patrick's Day cocktail with Strandhill Public's help

Rory Martin grew up above a pub, poured his first Guinness before he hit puberty and hates it when Americans say St. Paddy's Day like it has two Ts — St. Patty's Day.

Incorrect.

What's happening: The proprietor of two of the area's most authentic modern pubs, called Strandhill Public — on Causeway Boulevard in Brandon and Palm Avenue in Tampa — seemed like the perfect Irishman to ask for a cocktail recipe to help set us right for next week.

His pick: The Shergar. Martin concocted the drink and named it after the legendary Irish racehorse, "a big stallion with a feckin' dangler," he says.

The bright lime juice balances the sweetness of the liqueurs and centers the rum-flavored whiskey.

The recipe: Shake the following vigorously with ice and serve in a cocktail glass with a twist of lime.

Bonus points if you toast Sligo, Martin's hometown on Ireland's northwestern coast.

🇮🇪 What's ahead: Both Strandhill locations are offering Irish whiskey promos and Paddy's Day swag all day on March 17.